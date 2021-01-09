Cluster University Srinagar postpones today’s exams

Cluster University Srinagar postpones today's exams

Srinagar: The Cluster University Srinagar has postponed all the Integrated, Honor’s, Professional 1st Semester and B Tech 5th Semester examinations scheduled today in view of the prevailing inclement weather conditions in Kashmir.
Controller Examinations at CUS, while confirming the postponement, said that fresh dates shall be notified separately.

