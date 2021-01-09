122 new COVID-19 cases, two more fatalities in J&K

By on No Comment

122 new COVID-19 cases, two more fatalities in J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday reported 122 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall tally to 1,22,425.
Out of the total cases, 1,18,422 have recovered so far. A total of 1,909 patients have died leaving a total of 2,094 active cases as on date, the government’s media bulletin reads.
Of the cases reported today, 58 were reported in Kashmir while Jammu division reported 64 infections.

122 new COVID-19 cases, two more fatalities in J&K added by on
View all posts by Reader correspondent →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.