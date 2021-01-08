Pampore villages without power, water for 3 days

New transformer received, being installed: officials

PAMPORE: Many villages of Pampore Tehsil in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district have been without electricity and water supply since the feeding transformer of 10 MVA at Konibal receiving station was damaged four days ago, which the Power Development Department (PDD) has failed to repair or replace despite repeated requests and reminders by the locals.

Villagers from Konibal and Shar Shali told Kashmir Reader that apart from being without power, their villages have had no water supply since Monday, as generators in the supply stations are out of order and the Public Health Engineering (now Jal Shakti) Department has failed to get them repaired.

The affected villages include Konibal, Meej, Chatlam, Shar Shali, Wahab Sahab, Mindakpal and others.

“We are without electricity due to damage in the transformer and without water supply due to faults in the supply stations. For the past three days we have been appealing to the Deputy Commissioner Pulwama and to the Tehsildar Pampore for redressing our grievance,” Bilal Ahmad Dar, a resident of Konibal, told Kashmir Reader.

“The receiving station at Konibal was damaged during snowfall but power is not such a problem as the lack of drinking water,” Abdul Majeed Wani, a resident of Shar Shali, said, adding that the damaged transformer should be repaired so that they can get drinking water.

He also demanded availability of another transformer for the area.

Zubair Ahmad, JE at the receiving station Konibal, told Kashmir Reader that The 10 MVA transformer in Konibal suffered a technical snag. “We are expecting to get a new transformer in a day or two and we will restore power supply to the area,” he said.

Kashmir Reader was informed by officials of PDD in the evening that a new transformer of 10 MVA was received at the station and soon it will be installed. They added that the AEE STD, AE, JE and officials are present at the station.

