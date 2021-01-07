Mere 21 new COVID-19 cases in Kashmir, 127 in J&K overall

Mere 21 new COVID-19 cases in Kashmir, 127 in J&K overall

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday reported 127 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall tally to 1,22,176.
Out of the total cases, 1,17,877 have recovered so far. A total of 1,903 patients have died leaving a total of 2,396 active cases as on date, the government’s media bulletin reads.
Of the cases reported today, 21 were reported in Kashmir while Jammu division reported 106 infections.

