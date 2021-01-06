Cluster University Srinagar postpones all exams scheduled tomorrow, day after

Srinagar: Controller Examinations at Cluster University Srinagar has said that all examinations the varsity had scheduled on Thursday January 7 and Friday January 8 stand postponed in view of the inclement weather conditions prevalent in Kashmir valley.
A statement issued by the Controller Examinations this afternoon in this regard said that fresh dates for the deferred papers shall be notified separately.
