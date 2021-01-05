Fresh avalanche warning issued for higher reaches of J&K

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (DMA) has issued fresh medium and low level avalanche warnings for higher reaches of avalanche prone areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

As per a communiqué received in this regard, medium level avalanche warning has been issued for higher reaches of Poonch, Rajouri, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar, Anantnag, Kulgam, Kupwara and Bandipora districts besides Waltengu Nad, South and North portals of Jawahar Tunnel, Verinag, Kapran, Chowkibal-NC Pass, Gurez, Dawar and Neeru areas.

Similarly, low level avalanche warning has been issued for upper reaches of Udhampur, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Sonamarg – Zojila, Z-Gali- Kalaroose, Kanzalwan, Tangmarg and Gulmarg.

As such, people living in these avalanche prone areas are advised not to venture out to avoid loss of lives.

