Baramulla: A 76-year-old tourist died of a heart attack at famous tourist resort Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday afternoon.

An official said that the tourist suddenly fell unconscious and was rushed to a nearby healthcare facility where he was declared dead on arrival.

He identified the deceased as Jashpur, a resident of Tamil Nadu.

A senior police officer also confirmed that the tourist died of a heart attack. (KNO)

