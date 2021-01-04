J&K records one Covid death

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported only one Covid-related death on Sunday , the deceased a resident of Samba district.

A total of 1,886 Covid-19 patients have died in Jammu and Kashmir so far. Of these deaths, 1,188 have been in Kashmir division and 698 in Jammu division.

The number of fresh cases reported from across J&K on Sunday evening was 182. Among these new cases, 79 were reported from Kashmir and 103 from Jammu division.

Srinagar reported single-day cases at 31 while Jammu district recorded 75 cases.

In Kashmir valley, Baramulla reported 5 new cases, Budgam 14, Ganderbal 7, Kulgam zero, Bandipora 2, Anantnag 6, Pulwama 7, Kupwara 4, and Shopian 3.

In Jammu division, Udhampur reported 3 new cases, Samba 7, and Kathua 7, Reasi reported zero Rajouri 1 , Doda 7, Poonch 1, Kishtwar reported zero , Ramban reported 2.

Officials said that 205 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 110 from Kashmir and 95 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached 1,16,792 which include 68,693 from Kashmir and 48,009 from Jammu division.

The officials added that J&K currently has 2,975 active cases, of which 1,519 are from Kashmir and 1,456 from Jammu.

Srinagar district with 450 deaths has the highest fatalities so far, followed by Baramulla (172), Budgam (109), Pulwama (88), Kupwara (91), Anantnag (83) Kulgam (53), Bandipora (60), Shopian (38), and Ganderbal (43).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 355 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (54), Doda (64), Kathua (49), Samba (39), Udhampur (57), Poonch (24), Ramban (21), Kishtwar (21) and the lowest in Reasi (15).

