BOSE postpones today’s Class 11 exam

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has postponed today’s paper of the ongoing Class 11 annual regular examination in view of adverse weather.
Joint Secretary Examinations at JKBOSE, Prof Aijaz Ahmad Hakak while confirming the postponement of today’s paper said that new date for the exam will be notified separately.

