All UG, Professional Exams scheduled tomorrow postponed: Controller Exams KU

Srinagar: The University of Kashmir said on Sunday evening that it has postponed Professional Examinations besides undergraduate examinations it postponed earlier in the day.
A statement quoting Controller Examinations at KU, Prof Irshad A Nawchoo said that all UG and Professional exams including BG 3rd Year, 6th Semester, BDS Final and OCMILscheduled to be held on January 4, 2021 (Monday) are postponed in view of the inclement weather conditions.
New dates for the deferred examinations will be notified separately later on, the statement added.
