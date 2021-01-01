Three Covid deaths, 227 new cases in J&K

Srinagar: Three Covid-related deaths including two from Jammu and one from Kashmir were recorded in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

According to officials, the deceased persons comprise one each from Doda, Kathua and Srinagar district.

A total of 1,883 Covid-19 patients have died in Jammu and Kashmir so far. Of these deaths, 1,186 have been in Kashmir division and 697 in Jammu division.

The number of fresh cases was reported 227 from across J&K on Thursday evening. Among the new cases, 132 were reported from Kashmir and 95 from Jammu division.

Most of these fresh cases were from two districts: Jammu and Srinagar. Srinagar reported single-day cases at 51, Baramulla 16, Budgam 11, Ganderbal 7, Kulgam 4, Bandipora 2, Anantnag 10, Pulwama 19, Kupwara 12, and Shopian reported zero.

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 70, followed by Udhampur at only 3, Samba 3, and Kathua 10, Reasi reported zero Rajouri 5 , Doda 1, Poonch 1, Kishtwar reported 1 , Ramban 1.

Officials said that 249 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 126 from Kashmir and 123 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached 116,079 which include 68,314 from Kashmir and 47,765 from Jammu division.

The officials added that J&K currently has 3,009 active cases, of which 1,533 are from Kashmir and 1,476 are from Jammu.

Srinagar district with 450 deaths has the highest fatalities so far, followed by Baramulla (172), Budgam (108), Pulwama (88), Kupwara (91), Anantnag (83) Kulgam (53), Bandipora (60), Shopian (38), and Ganderbal (43).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 355 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (54), Doda (64), Kathua (49), Samba (38), Udhampur (57), Poonch (23), Ramban (21), Kishtwar (21) and the lowest in Reasi (15).

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print