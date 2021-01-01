LeT associate arrested in south Kashmir’s Awantipora, police say

Awantipora: Police on Friday claimed to have arrested a militant associate of Lashker-e-Toiba outfit in Awantipora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

A police statement identified the alleged militant associate as Aqif Ahmad Teli, a resident of Chersoo Awantipora saying he was involved in providing “shelter, logistics and other support to the militants as well as in transporting of arms/ ammunition and explosive material of the militants in Awantipora and Tral areas”.

Teli, police said, “has been in touch with Lashkar commanders” and is involved in recruiting local youth in militant ranks and distribution of money.

The bank transactions of the arrested associate are also being investigated, police officials said in a press statement.

He was arrested by police along with 42 RR and 130 battalion of CRPF, police said adding “incriminating material” of LeT outfit and one “hand explosive substance has been recovered from him”.

A case under relevant sections of law stands registered against the alleged militant associate in Police Station Awantipora.

