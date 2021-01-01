Explosion at Amar Singh Club Jammu leaves seven inmates injured

Jammu: At least seven persons were injured in an explosion that took place in a compartment of famous Amar Singh Club Jammu on Friday afternoon.

Officials said that the explosion took place on Friday noon in the kitchen complex of Amar Singh Club, located in Jammu city.

Seven inmates present in the complex received burn injuries and have been shifted to hospital for treatment, they said.

They have been identified as Surinder Singh, Parkash Chand, Daljit Singh, Muneer Hussain, Mustaffa, Rajul and Tilak Raj, officials said, adding that police has started investigation into the matter.

As per reports, it was a gas cylinder explosion at the Club.(KNO)

