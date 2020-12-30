CRPF soldier injured in Ganderbal grenade attack succumbs

Srinagar: A CRPF trooper, who was injured in a grenade attack last week in Ganderbal district succumbed to his injuries at SKIMS Soura, officials said on Tuesday.
CRPF spokesman Pankaj Singh said that ASI Netrapal Singh, who was injured in a grenade attack at Ganderbal on December 24, breathed his last at the hospital. Singh was aged 49 and was part òf 115 bn CRPF G-Coy.
The body of the CRPF man will be dispatched to his native state after a wreath laying ceremony to be held at RTC Humhama. —KNO
Srinagar: A CRPF trooper, who was injured in a grenade attack last week in Ganderbal district succumbed to his injuries at SKIMS Soura, officials said on Tuesday.