New tier of governance established in J&K as DDC members take oath

SRINAGAR: The winners of the District Development Council (DDC) elections were administered oaths as council members by respective district heads on Monday.

On the occasion, 138 DDC members representing 138 Block Constituencies of 10 districts of Kashmir division swore in the name of God and pledged to bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India and to uphold the Sovereignty of India.

In Srinagar, District Development Commissioner (DDC) Shahid Iqbal Choudhary administered the oath. Talking to the media, Choudhary said that with the completion of the oath ceremony, the process to implement the three-tier Panchayati Raj Act has been fully completed in J&K. He said that the DDC members will be imparted necessary training about the implementation of rules and regulations and will be made aware of the powers delegated to them under the Constitution.

Regarding election of a DDC chairman, Choudhary said that the election will be held shortly and the notice for the same will be issued soon.

He said the purpose of the decentralisation of power was to bring governance at the doorsteps of people.

He said that the district administration’s offices will extend all possible assistance to the DDC members. The new system, he said, will increase public participation in decision-making. Information Department

