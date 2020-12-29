CRPF trooper wounded in last week’s Ganderbal grenade attack succumbs

Srinagar: A CRPF trooper, who was injured in a grenade attack last week in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, has succumbed to his injuries at SKIMS, Soura, officials said.

CRPF spokesman Pankaj Singh said that ASI Netrapal Singh, who was injured in a grenade attack at Ganderbal on December 24, breathed his last at SKIMS, Soura. Singh was aged 49, and was part òf 115 bn CRPF G-Coy.

The body of CRPF man will be dispatched to his native state after wreath laying ceremony to be held at RTC Humhama. (KNO)

