234 new COVID-19 cases, four more deaths

By on No Comment

234 new COVID-19 cases, four more deaths

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday reported 234 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall tally to 1,20,527.
Out of the total cases, 1,15,560 have recovered so far. A total of 1,879 patients have died leaving a total of 3,088 active cases as on date, the government’s media bulletin reads.
Of the cases reported today, 131 were reported in Kashmir while Jammu division reported 103 infections.

234 new COVID-19 cases, four more deaths added by on
View all posts by Reader correspondent →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.