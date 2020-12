Bandipora: A two-year-old boy drowned to death in a canal at Sodanara village of Hajin in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Monday.

An official identified the deceased as Faizan Ahmad Ganaie, son of Ashiq Ahmad Ganaie of Puth-Mohalla Sodanara.

Soon after the incident, the family and neighbours immediately removed him and took him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

A police officer also confirmed the death of the minor. (KNO)

