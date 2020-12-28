Srinagar teen dies under mysterious circumstances at Pahalgam hotel

Srinagar: A 19-year-old boy hailing from Srinagar was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Mubashir Sajad Dar (19) son of Sajad Ahmad Dar, a resident of Nowpora locality. Officials said, Dar had checked into a hotel there along with his friend Sunday afternoon.

They said that Mubashir did not wake up this morning and was shifted to GMC Anantnag in an unconscious state. At GMC, doctors declared him dead on arrival and now his postmortem is being carried out there, said an official.

He said that they are investigating the matter. (KNO)

