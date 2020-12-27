Maharajpora Bridge, with ceremony announced, abandoned by both contractor and state

Baramulla: Seven years have passed since Omar Abdullah, then the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir state, laid the foundation stone of Maharajpora Bridge in Sopore. Along with Abdullah was his Roads & Buildings minister Abdul Majeed Wani. Their presence on the occasion must have given rise to hopes that the bridge would certainly be built and make life easier for those travelling from Tarzoo, Nangli, Haigam and Maharajpura villages to various areas in Baramulla and Bandipora districts.

The bridge was to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 16 crore, of which, however, only Rs 9 crore were eventually released. The construction work stopped several times during the past 7 years, despite repeated assurances from the authorities that work on the project had not been abandoned.

Locals blame the JKPCC (Jammu and Kashmir Projects Construction Corporation) for handing over the project to a “blue-eyed” contractor of theirs who spent only 15 percent of the amount he was given, and later altogether stopped the work.

The JKPCC, it is learnt, recently issued fresh tenders for the construction work, but no one has responded yet. The half-built bridge is lying incomplete, just like the hopes that people had from it.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print