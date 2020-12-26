Make public enquiry into journalist Mudasir Ali’s death, demands KPC

Srinagar: The Kashmir Press Club on Saturday urged the health authorities in Kashmir to make public the contents of an enquiry into the sudden death of 37-year-old Kashmiri journalist Mudasir Ali last month.

The family of Ali, who hails from Chrar-e-Sharief area, maintains that the Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir has not yet shared the enquiry report with them, which was initiated a month ago to look into the alleged lapses/negligence by the doctors and other health staff into the death of prominent journalist who passed away on November 20,2020 at Charar-e-Sharief sub-district hospital in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district due to cardiac arrest.

While urging the authorities to make the enquiry report into Mudasir Ali’s death public, the Club is of the view that the bereaved family has every right to demand that the report be shared with them also.

The KPC management committee members while discussing it in a meeting said that if there is medical negligence as suggested by the deceased journalist’s family, the health department needs to fix responsibility and take corrective measures so as to ensure a better response and handling of emergencies in hospitals and health centers across Kashmir in future.

The delay in fixing the responsibility has raised many an eyebrows in the journalist fraternity of Kashmir and adds to the suspicion if the authorities are upto something else.

Given the background, the club urges the health authorities to immediately complete the enquiry and share it’s contents with the anguished family besides fixing the responsibility with regard to the alleged medical negligence.

