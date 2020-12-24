Youth electrocuted to death in south Kashmir’s Mattan

Anantnag: A youth was electrocuted to death in Nambal area of Mattan in South Kashmir’s Anantnag on Thursday afternoon.

An official identified the youth as Anees Ahmad Bhat, son of Abdul Rehman Bhat of Vail Nagbal Anantnag, a labour by profession saying he was electrocuted at village Nambal while laying electric pole and wire with a private company.

He said that the youth got injured and was evacuated to PHC Mattan for treatment where doctors declared him brought dead.

Block Medical Officer (BMO) Mattan Dr Saleem Beigh said that the youth was brought dead to the hospital.(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print