Awantipora man arrested for ‘illegal’ business of paramilitary uniforms, accessories: Police

Awantipora: Police on Thursday arrested a resident of Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district for allegedly running illegal business of uniforms and other cloth accessories of armed forces from his home.
A police statement identified the accused as Abdul Rehman Dar son of Sonaullah Dar of Larmoh Awantipora.
Dar, as per police, was running the business of the camouflage uniform and accessories without a valid permission or registration of a business enterprise from his home in Larmoh village.
A sizeable quantity of CRPF uniforms and other accessories have been seized from Dar’s possession, police said.
They include seven uniforms, trousers, T-shirts, sweaters, boots, jackets, caps etc.
A case in this regard had been registered under relevant sections of law at Police Station Awantipora even as investigation into the possible supply of the uniforms to militants is going on, police added.