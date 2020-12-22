2 deaths in Kashmir, 1 in Jammu, 232 new Covid cases

Srinagar: Three Covid-19 related deaths were reported on Monday, two in Kashmir and one in Jammu division. According to officials, the deceased persons were from Srinagar, Ganderbal and Jammu districts.

A total of 1,844 Covid-19 patients have died in Jammu and Kashmir so far. Of these deaths, 1,168 have been in Kashmir division and 676 in Jammu division.

The total number of infected persons detected in J&K has reached 1,18,495 with 232 fresh cases reported on Monday evening.

Among the new cases, 103 were reported from Kashmir and 129 from Jammu division.

As per officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 36, Baramulla 9 , Budgam 10, Ganderbal 5, Bandipora zero, Anantnag 4, Pulwama 18, Kupwara 15, were as Shopian 4 and Kulgam reported 2.

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 97, followed by Udhampur 8, Poonch 3, Doda 2, Samba 2, Ramban and Kishtwar were reported zero, were as Kathua 9, Rajouri 2.

Officials said that 458 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 266 from Kashmir and 198 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached 113,026 which include 66,754 from Kashmir and 46,272 from Jammu division.

The officials added that J&K currently has 3,625 active cases, of which 1,897 are from Kashmir and 1,746 are from Jammu.

Srinagar district with 443 deaths has the highest fatalities so far, followed by Baramulla (170), Budgam (106), Pulwama (88), Kupwara(88) Anantnag (82) Kulgam (53), Bandipora (58), Shopian (37), and Ganderbal (43).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 344 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (54), Doda (60), Kathua (48), Samba (36), Udhampur (57), Poonch (22), Ramban (21), Kishtwar (21) and the lowest in Reasi (13)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print