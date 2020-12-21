Woman found dead in Bandipora, family stages protest

Bandipora: A 22-year-old woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Suderkoot Payeen village of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Monday.

As per an official the woman from Laharpora village was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her in-laws home.

Soon after getting information, police party from Ajas Police post reached the spot and took the body into their possession.

The official also said that the post-mortem of the body is being carried out and other legal formalities are being done.

A case under relvent sections of law has been registered and futher investigation is going on, he said.

Meanwhile, the family members of deceased woman staged protest outside Police Station Bandipora and sought action against “culprits”. (KNO)

