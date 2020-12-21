India, France join several countries sealing off UK amid new coronavirus variant surge

London: India and France have joined a growing list of countries suspending flights to and from the UK amid concerns of an “out of control” new variant of coronavirus spreading COVID-19 at a much faster pace in parts of England.

India followed Germany, Italy, Belgium, Denmark, Bulgaria, the Irish Republic, Turkey, Canada and Hong Kong in suspending flights. France became the latest European country to close all its borders with Britain.

“Considering the prevailing situation in UK, the government of India has decided that all flights originating from UK to India to be suspended till 31st December 2020 (23.59 hours), the Indian High Commission in London said in a statement on Monday.

According to a civil aviation ministry statement, all flights originating from the UK to India will be temporarily suspended until 11:59

