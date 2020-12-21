Days still sunny, Chillai Kalan arrives on less forbidding note

SRINAGAR: Kashmir’s harshest winter phase of 40 days, locally knows as Chillai Kalan, begins today, with freezing nights but the days sunny. Unlike last year, when the night temperature had already dipped to minus 7 in Srinagar, this year the conditions are a little better. According to the Meteorological (MeT) Department, the weather will remain dry for the next two days across Jammu and Kashmir with a small chance of light snowfall at one or two places in north Kashmir.

In Drass, though, the minimum temperature is already as low as minus 20 degree celcius, followed by Leh at minus 15. In Kashmir Valley, Gulmarg continues to be the coldest, at minus 7 degrees, followed by Srinagar, where the minimum temperature was minus 6.2 on Sunday.

The maximum day temperature in Kashmir on Sunday was recorded at Kupwara, just 9.9 degrees Celsius. At Gulmarg it was 2.6 degree Celsius, two degrees less than normal.

“There is no warning of snowfall till December 24,” said a MeT official in Srinagar.

Post Chillai Kalan, the cold wave continues for another 20-day period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’, which falls between January 31 and February 19. This, too, is followed by a 10-day period called ‘Chillai-Bachha’ between February 20 and March 2.

Water bodies including Dal lake have already begun to freeze at many places in Kashmir due to the prevailing sub-zero temperatures. People have geared up to keep themselves, and their homes, warm by using traditional as well as modern heating appliances.

