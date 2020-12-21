Civilian, CRPF soldier injured in Achabal grenade attack

Anantnag: A CRPF trooper and a civilian were among two people injured in a grenade explosion on Sunday evening in Achabal area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
The identities of the injured were not immediately known. However, a senior health official from the area told Kashmir Reader that the two of them had minor splinter injuries.
“They were discharged after their injuries were attended to,” the official said.
The incident took place at about 6:15 pm in main town Achabal of Anantnag district.
A police source confirmed the incident and said a grenade was hurled at a patrol party. “It missed the target but two people received splinter injuries in the explosion,” the source said.
The concerned Station House Officer Shabir Ahamd, however, said that nothing happened in the area. “No one has been injured,” he added.
Following the explosion, meanwhile, a contingent of forces cordoned off the area and searches were conducted to try and nab the attackers. Searches were going on while this report was being filed.