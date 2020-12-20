CRPF trooper, civilian injured in Anantnag grenade attack

Srinagar: A paramilitary CRPF trooper and a civilian were injured in a grandee blast in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Sunday evening.

A senior police officer said that militants lobbed grenade on joint party of Police and CRPF in Achabal area of the district.

BMO Achabal Dr Gowhar said that two persons—a CRPF personnel and a civilian—were brought to hospital. Both of them have minor splinter injuries, he said.

Earlier, based on preliminary reports, a police officer had confirmed injuries to a CRPF trooper in the incident.

Soon after the attack, the whole area was cordoned off to nab the attackers. (GNS)

