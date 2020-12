Srinagar: A joint party of J&K Police and CRPF escaped unhurt in an attack by suspected militants on Thursday afternoon in Kadibal area of south Kashmir’s Awantipora.

A senior police officer said that militants fired upon the joint party of Police and CRPF from a distance, but no loss of life or injury has been reported.

Soon after the attack, forces launched manhunt to nab the attackers.(GNS)

