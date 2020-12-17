Payments to SSIs to be made within 45 days of receiving supply

JAMMU: In a meeting called to discuss the issue of pending payments to SSIs from various departments it has been decided to release these within a period of 45 days.

The meeting was chaired by Financial Commissioner, Finance, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta and attended by Principal Secretary PDD & Information departments, Rohit Kansal; Commissioner Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department, Manoj Kumar Diwedi, Secretary Jal Shakti Department, M Raju, Director Industries, Jammu, Anoo Malhotra; MD, J&K SICOP, Atul Sharma and many other officers of many other departments.

The Financial Commissioner, Finance directed all the concerned departments to take immediate steps and clear the liabilities immediately failing which action against the DDO concerned will be taken.

Moreover the Director Finance of each Department has been nominated as Nodal Officer for weekly report to the Finance Department on progress made after getting details from respective departments .

Dr Mehta gave a target of 15 days to departments to clear 50% of outstandings by ending December and by 30th January, 2021 whole outstandings should be cleared, for which weekly review should be done by the Commissioner/Secretary to Government, Industries and Commerce Department.

In the onset of the meeting Commissioner Secretary Industries & Commerce Department, through a Power Point Presentation, briefed about the outstanding payments of SSI Units with various government departments on account of supply of raw material and marketing items. The Commissioner/Secretary also briefed the meeting about the MSME Development Act, 2006.

Director, Industries and Commerce Department, Jammu was also directed to collect details of cases pending with Micro and Small Enterprises Facilitation Council (MSEFC) from the concerned departments. She was asked to compile a report regarding the same for sending it to the Lieutenant Governor.

