Kohli finds sledging ‘pointless’ but Paine won’t take ‘backward step’ if need be

ADELAIDE: A pandemic-struck 2020 has taught people different things. For India captain Virat Kohli, it has made him realise how “pointless” sledging is and he promised that “unnecessary stuff will be filtered out” during the upcoming Test series against Australia. His Australian counterpart Tim Paine, however, is ready to push the envelope if the game situation demands that.

“I think this year (because of pandemic) also has made people realise a lot of things which might not have been necessary in the past where you hold grudges or you have unnecessary tension between teams or individuals, which is absolutely pointless,” Kohli said on the eve of the opening Test, a day-nighter.

Paine, on his part, agreed that there isn’t a need to get aggressive but he and his men won’t take a “backward step” if need arises.

“Yeah, look, in terms of what goes on in the field, we’ll have to wait and see,” Paine said during his media interaction. “You certainly don’t go into it planning to have run-ins or be overly aggressive or anything of that. We just sort of go out, try and execute our plans, firstly with our skill, with bat and ball.”

But on the field, things do heat up at times, conceded Paine. And should that happen, “…there’s no doubt that this team won’t be taking a backward step.” The Indian captain, however, feels that there is no need to get personal even if one were to get aggressive. “You still going to be professional and make sure that you are positive and aggressive in your body language and the way you go about the things on the field,” he said. —PTI

