Justice Pankaj Mithal elevated as Chief Justice of J&K HC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended elevation of five judges as Chief Justices of different High Courts including Jammu and Kashmir. The Collegium headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde approved the proposal to elevate Allahabad HC judge Pankaj Mithal as Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir.
Justice Mithal enrolled was an advocate with the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh in 1985 and practiced before the Allahabad High Court until 2006 when he was elevated as additional judge of that High Court. He became a permanent judge in 2008, reported Bar and Bench.
It also elevated Justice Dr S Muralidhar as Chief Justice of Orissa High Court.
Justice Muralidhar is presently a judge at Punjab and Haryana High Court.
According to the apex court website, the Collegium, in its meeting held on December 14, has also approved the proposal to elevate Delhi HC judge Justice Hima Kohli as Chief Justice of Telangana High Court, Calcutta HC judge Justice Sanjib Banerjee as Chief Justice of Madras High Court.
Apart from CJI Bobde, Justices N V Ramana, R F Nariman, U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar are part of the 5-judge Collegium. PTI