Farooq alleges bogus voting in DDC polls in Bandipora, demands repoll

Srinagar:The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) President Dr Farooq Abdullah on Thursday wrote a letter to State Election Commissioner (SEC) KK Sharma and expressed regret over an incident of “booth capturing and subsequent bogus voting” in the recently held DDC polls in Garoora area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

In a letter addressed to SEC KK Sharma, Dr Farooq demanded repolling in Garoora Bandipora A which went to polls on Dec 13.

“A very sad state of affairs has been brought to my notice. At a number of places, real voters and supporters of PAGD candidates were disallowed to vote. Apart from wanton capturing of polling booths at Garoora, Bandipora A on 13 Dec, incidents of unwarranted interference were reported from a number of areas which went to polls on 16 Dec. In Chitragam Shopian, voters were forcefully stopped from casting their votes,” writes Dr Farooq.

He has requested repoll in the said areas to ensure justice and fair play. (KNO)

