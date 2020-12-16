Over 28 percent voting till 11 am in 7th phase of J&K DDC polls

Srinagar: The seventh phase of maiden DDC election in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday has recorded a turnout of 28.24 percent till 11 am this morning, State Election Commissioner, K K Sharma said.
Kashmir division has recorded 20.55 percent turnout while as in Jammu division, 34.63 percent votes have been cast till 11 am, official data shared by Sharma on Twitter, read.
A total of 6,87,015 electors comprising 3,59,187 male electors and 3,27,828 female counterparts are registered for voting in the seventh phase of DDC election today.
These are spread across 31 constituencies- 13 in Kashmir division and 18 in Jammu.
