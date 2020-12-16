10 deaths, 346 new cases in J&K

Srinagar: Ten more persons infected with Covid-19 died on Tuesday, four in Kashmir and six in Jammu division. According to officials, the deceased persons include three from Srinagar district, one each from Kulgam, Jammu and Udhampur districts, and two each from Doda and Kathua districts.

A total of 1,812 Covid-19 patients have died in Jammu and Kashmir so far. Of these deaths, 1,156 have been in Kashmir division and 656 in Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 436 deaths has the highest fatalities so far, followed by Baramulla (169), Budgam (105), Pulwama (88), Kupwara(88) Anantnag (82) Kulgam (53), Bandipora (57), Shopian (37), and Ganderbal (41).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 333 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (53), Doda (60), Kathua (47), Samba (34), Udhampur (54), Poonch (22), Ramban (21), Kishtwar (21) and the lowest in Reasi (11).

The total number of infected persons detected in J&K has reached 1,16,600 with 346 fresh cases reported on Tuesday evening.

Among the new cases, 146 were reported from Kashmir and 200 from Jammu division.

As per officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 75, Baramulla 8, Budgam 16, Ganderbal 6, Bandipora 7, Anantnag 4, Pulwama 12, Kupwara 15, were as Shopian 1 and Kulgam reported 2.

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 117, followed by Udhampur 12, Poonch 2 Doda 7 , Samba 9, Ramban 2, Kathua 15, Rajouri 22 and Kishtwar 11.

Officials said that 460 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 243 from Kashmir and 217 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached 109,894 which include 65,372 from Kashmir and 44,982 from Jammu division.

The officials added that J&K currently has 4,434 active cases, of which 2,312 are from Kashmir and 2,122 are from Jammu.

