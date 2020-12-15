Panchayat polls record 58 % turnout: Sharma

JAMMU: Around 58.55 percent and 52.90 percent voter turnout was recorded in the sixth phase of Panch and Sarpanch by-polls respectively.

State Election Commissioner K K Sharma said that by-polls for Panch vacant seats were held in 334 vacant seats in the sixth phase. Out of a total of 58094 electors (including 30318 males and 27776 females), 34012 voted and 740 candidates were in fray.

The SEC said that Jammu division recorded 86.04 percent and Kashmir division recorded 57.85 percent voter turnout.

Similarly, he said 52.90 percent voting was registered on vacant 77 Sarpanch constituencies in which a total of 99454 electors (including 51748 males and 47706 females), 52609 voted to choose their representatives. He further said that 74.92 percent polling was registered in Jammu division whereas 46.13 percent polling was recorded in Kashmir division.

Sharma said that in Jammu division, Doda district recorded the highest voter turnout of 92.27 percent followed by Jammu with 87.15 percent and Udhampur by 84.48. Similarly, Kupwara district topped with 71.70 per cent followed by Kulgam with 67.57 percent and Ganderbal with 63.50 percent.

While giving information about the highest voter turnout in both the divisions, the SEC said that in Sarpanch by-polls, Ganderbal recorded the highest voter turnout with 66.26 percent in Kashmir division followed by Bandipora with 54.67 per cent and Baramulla with 51.71 percent. Similarly, Reasi topped the polling percentage with 85.41 per cent followed by Poonch with 80.65 percent and Rajouri with 79.80 percent, he added.

While giving an overview of the polling process, SEC said that the polling was peaceful and smooth across the region at all polling stations.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print