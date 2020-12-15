Leopard enters into residential house in Budgam village; inmates rescued

Budgam: The villagers on Tuesday morning rescued a family from a leopard which entered into their house in Paimus Soibugh area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

Villagers said that a leopard was spotted in the village after which locals accordingly called the wildlife team immediately.

When wildlife officials failed to reach on the time, locals started making efforts to catch the beast during which it entered a nearby residential house, a local said.

The leopard is still trapped in the house, but all the family members have been rescued safely by the villagers, he added.

He said that none among the officials have reached the spot to catch the leopard so far.

“We called them right away, yet none of them has come thus endangering the lives of people,” he added.

Meanwhile, Wildlife Incharge Suhail Ahmad Qazi said that a team is on the way to the village. “We have received an information that a leopard has been trapped in one of house at Paimus and our team will reach their in ten minutes,” he added. (KNO)

