Bandipora: Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad, who is also the District Panchayat Election on Tuesday suspended six government employees for alleged dereliction of duties in the ongoing grassroots level elections in the district.

The suspended employees shall remain attached in the office of the Deputy Commissioner Bandipora during the suspension period even as an enquiry has been initiated against these employees, an official communique said.

