Srinagar:Unknown gunmen on Monday morning fired upon the personal security guard of a PDP leader in Natipora area of central Kashmir’s Srinagar district.

A senior police officer said that militants fired upon the PSO of PDP leader Haji Parvaiz Ahmad in Natipora, leaving him injured.

He has been identified as constable Manzoor Ahmad and has been shifted to SMHS hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print