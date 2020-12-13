Seven deaths, 419 fresh cases in J&K

Srinagar: Seven more persons infected with Covid-19 died on Saturday, taking the total number of deaths related to the pandemic to 1,793 in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, three deaths were reported in Kashmir and four in Jammu division. The deceased persons include two from Baramulla and one from Kupwara and three from Jammu and one from Rajouri.

The total number of infected persons detected in J&K has reached 1,15,626 with 419 fresh cases reported on Saturday evening.

Of the 1,793 deaths reported in Jammu and Kashmir so far, 1,148 have been in Kashmir division and 645 in Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 433 deaths has the highest fatalities, so far, followed by Baramulla (168), Budgam (105), Pulwama (87), Kupwara(88) Anantnag (82) Kulgam (52), Bandipora (56), Shopian (37), and the lowest in Ganderbal (40).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 327 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (53), Doda (58), Kathua (45), Samba (34), Udhampur (53), Poonch (22), Ramban (21), Kishtwar (21) and the lowest in Reasi (11).

Among the new cases, 211 were reported from Kashmir and 208 from Jammu division.

As per officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 89, Baramulla 24, Budgam 35, Ganderbal 16, Bandipora 9, Anantnag 5, Pulwama 10, Kupwara 14, were as Shopian 9 and Kulgam reported zero.

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 118, followed by Udhampur 26, Poonch 2, Samba 11, Doda 9, Ramban 3, Kathua 13, Rajouri 12 and Kishtwar 13.

Officials said that 430 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 202 from Kashmir and 226 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached 109,002 which include 64,673 from Kashmir and 44,329 from Jammu division.

The officials added that J&K currently has 4,831 active cases, of which 2,555 are from Kashmir and 2,276 are from Jammu.

