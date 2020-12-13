Boat carrying BJP activists at its Dal rally capsizes

Srinagar: A boat carrying BJP activists capsized in Dal Lake during an election rally led by saffron party’s leaders, among others including MoS Finance Anurag Thakur and party’s national general secretary Tarun Chugh.

Official sources said that the party had organised a boat rally in Dal lake and one of the boats carrying several activists capsized near Ghat no.17 adjacent to Chaar Chinary. However all were rescued immediately.

As a precatiounary measure, those who fell in the water body were given medical attention. Sources said that besides Anurag Thakur, who is also BJP’s DDC poll incharge for JK and BJP National Secretary Chugh, the rally was attended by Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, BJP’s national spokesperson and some local leaders including Sofi Yousuf and Altaf Thakur.

Reports said that three videojournalists covering the event also escaped the mishap, but their equipment got damaged. (GNS)

