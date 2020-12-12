One way traffic resumes on Srinagar-Jammu highway; Srinagar-Leh highway, Mughal Road still shut

Srinagar: After remaining closed for several hours due to snowfall and shooting stones at several places, the Jammu-Srinagar highway, the only road link connecting Kashmir valley with the outside world, has been opened for one way traffic.

Traffic resumed on the highway from Srinagar towards Jammu after clearance of snow and debris, traffic department officials said.

Meanwhile, the Srinagar-Leh highway and Mughal road, connecting Shopian with Poonch district, continue to remain closed due to snow accumulation, the officials added.

Jammu and Kashmir received fresh snowfall and rains since last night. Plains of Srinagar and other parts also received season’s first snowfall. (GNS)

