Civilian shot at, injured in Pulwama

Anantnag: A civilian was shot at and injured by unidentified gunmen late Friday evening here in Pulwama district of south Kashmir.

The injured man has been identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Dar son of Asadullah, a resident of Wasoora area in Pulwama district. Dar was shot at in his leg and has been immediately shifted to a nearby hospital.

“He is stable and is being treated at the medical facility here,” a health official from Pulwama said.

A senior police official from Pulwama district confirmed the incident and said that Dar was shot at by militants outside his residence in Wasoora area.

“He was shot at in his legs and was evacuated to the hospital soon,” the official said, adding that the area was soon cordoned off and searches were being carried out to try and nab the attackers.

The official maintained that a case has been registered in this regard and investigation has been taken up.

Sources in the police suggested that Dar was a ground level worker of a political party. However the police, officially, refused to comment on that saying that, “the case was being investigated”.

