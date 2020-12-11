Thousands attend funeral of Islamic scholar Noor Mohammad Trali

TRAL: Thousands of people from different areas of Kashmir valley and sub division Tral attended the Namaz-e-Jinaza (funeral prayers) of Islamic scholar Moulana Noor Mohammad Trali Friday.

The Islamic scholar from south Kashmir’s sub division Tral and Chairman Darul Uloom Noor ul Islam, Maulana Noor Ahmad Trali passed away at SMHS hospital Srinagar on Thursday late evening.

The Nimaz-e-Janaza of the scholar was held at Darul Uloom Tral at 11.30 on Friday with the participation of about ten thousand muslims.

Moulana Rahmatullah Qasmi of Darul Aloom Bandipora led the Nimaz-e-Janaza, eyewitness told Kashmir Reader.

Mourners from different parts of the valley started gathering there as soon as the news of the religious scholar’s death spread.

Meanwhile, Citizens Council Tral Chairman Farooq Ahmad Trali expressed heartfelt condolences with the bereaved and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family. Citizens Council Tral Chairman prayed to omnipresent Allah to grant his soul highest place in Janat ul Firdous and patience to his family to bear this irrepearable loss.

Mohammad Rafeeq Rather Chairman JKTF and Mohammad Afzal Bhat President JKTF also expressed heart felt condolences on the demise of the noted religious scholar. In their condolence message they said that the deceased was a pious man of exemplary character and outstanding performance who dedicated his whole life to the benefit of mankind within the tenets of Islamic bylaws and tried his level best to spread the teachings of Quran and the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) to every nook and corner of the area.

The JKTF said it stands with the bereaved family in this hour of grief and sorrow.

