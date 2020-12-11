Barring Ganderbal and Udhampur, yet another extension in high speed internet ban in J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday extended ban on the high-speed 3G and 4G internet services in all but two districts of J&K till December 25.

The internet speed is restricted to 2G only in Jammu and Kashmir except in the districts of Ganderbal and Udhampur.

Referring to recent snapping of internet services during polls, the government said that it was done due to likelihood of misuse of the data services by the “anti-national elements to disrupt the democratic process by creating a scare among the voters, carrying out attacks on security forces, targeting of contesting candidates and the workers.”

“In view of the credible inputs and as a matter of abundant caution, the access to internet had to be restricted on the day of poll in the areas going for polling,” reads an order by Principal Secretary to Home Department Shaleen Kabra.

“There have been continuous attempts to radicalize the youth through multiple method, most importantly through videos using social media, which rely on high speed internet for easy dissemination of such material,” the order reads, announcing extension in the ban till December 25 in all districts barring Ganderbal and Udhampur. (GNS)

