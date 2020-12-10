2 Baramulla residents among four injured in two road accidents in Pampore

PAMPORE: Four persons including two Baramulla residents were injured in two separate road accidents in Pampore area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday.

Three persons were injured after an Alto car collided with a Tata Nano near Ganderbal Pampore resulting into injuries to three persons.

They have been identified as

Rifaz Ahmad Shah, son of Mohamad Azam, Wahid Ahmad Shah (driver), son of Mohamad Munawar, both residents of Binner Baramulla and Mst Sada Begum (60) Wife of Asad Ullah Malik, resident of Nagbal Tral.

All the injured have been shifted to sub district hospital Pampore where from driver of the vehicle Wahid Ahmad Shah was reffered to SMHS Srinagar for specialized treatment, SHO Pampore Manzoor Ahmad told Kashmir Reader.

Meanwhile, another pedestrian was seriously injured in after he was hit by Santro car at Pullpar Kadlabal area.

The injured person was identified as Manzoor Ahmad Malik son of Mohamad Yousuf Malik , resident of Kadlabal Pampore.

The injured was rushed to sub district hospital Pampore where from he was referred to SMHS hospital Srinagar for specialized treatment, police said.

