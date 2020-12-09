CUK invites applications for admission to MA Convergent Journalism programme

Ganderbal: Department of Convergent Journalism (DCJ), Central University of Kashmir (CUK) has invited applications from eligible and interested candidates for admission to M A Convergent Journalism programme on the format available in the department and university website.

A communique asked interested candidates to submit the application form in the prescribed format at the varsity’s DCJ, Tulmulla, along with attested copies of certificates. The last date for submission of forms is 15th of December, 2020. The candidates can get further details from the university website www.cukashmir.ac.in and can also contact the department on mobile number 7006061838.

