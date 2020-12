Srinagar: Four civilians were injured after suspected militants hurled a grenade on government forces in Singpora Bazaar area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday morning.

Official sources said that the grenade missed the intended target and exploded on road injuring four civilians.

They were removed to hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.(GNS)

