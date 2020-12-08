Stranded vehicles, LMVs to ply towards Jammu on highway on Wednesday

Srinagar: Authorities on Tuesday said that only Light Motor Vehicles will be allowed to ply from Srinagar towards Jammu on the highway on Wednesday in view of inclement weather.
In a statement, Traffic Police advised people to avoid traveling on the Jammu- Srinagar highway saying there were chances of the road getting blocked due to inclement weather.
However subject to fair weather, LMVs shall be allowed to ply on the highway from Srinagar towards Jammu, it said.
But vehicles will be allowed from Qazigund towards Jammu from 0700 hours till 1200 hours, the statement said adding that only stranded vehicles between Jawahar tunnel and Qazigund shall be allowed towards Jammu.
“However TCU Ramban will coordinate for release of oil tankers and fresh perishable carriers in the opposite direction, ” it added.
Besides, government forces have been asked not to ply on the highway against advisory.
General public too has been advised to undertake journey on the highway only after confirming the status of the road from Traffic Control Units on following numbers.
Jammu: 01912459048/ 9419147732
Srinagar: 01942-450022/485396/18001807091
Ramban: 9419993745
Udhampur: 8491928625
